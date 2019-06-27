Getty Image

After completing the Anthony Davis trade, the Lakers will have about six players on their roster and $23.7 million in cap space. Setting aside whether the Lakers should have negotiated a later trade date to secure a third max slot, this is the most likely path the team will have to start the offseason, assuming that Anthony Davis secures his trade kicker.

With that amount of space, they likely aren’t in contention for free agents in the top few tiers, and given the thin nature of their roster presently, it would make the most sense to build depth with solid signings rather than spend it all on one player, who isn’t a top tier star. Jeanie Buss may have full confidence in Rob Pelinka to fill out the rest of this roster, but the Dime staff thought we’d give him a few suggestions on how to maximize this season of LeBron James and Anthony Davis using their remaining resources.

This is the roster the Lakers are working with once acquiring Davis: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Moë Wagner, Isaac Bonga, and Jemerrio Jones. Presumably, the team will also sign 2019 second-round pick Talen Horton-Tucker after buying a pick, and will sign him after free agency, as they can go over the cap to do so. That means the number one priority should probably be a point guard, and a backup for good measure.