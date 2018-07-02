Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the most active team in the NBA over the last day. That’s the sort of thing that happens when you get LeBron James — you then have to surround him with talent. While the Lakers have plenty of young talent, the team decided to add some veteran reinforcements in the form of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lance Stephenson, and JaVale McGee.

Next up, Los Angeles had to figure out what to do with its biggest restricted free agent: Julius Randle. As it turns out, the answer was letting him go for nothing, as the Lakers renounced the young forward and let him become an unrestricted free agent.

The Lakers have renounced Julius Randle, making him an unrestricted free agent, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

Naturally with such a bold move going down, everyone assumed a major move was on the horizon. Would Los Angeles free up space to go get, say, DeMarcus Cousins, or put a major offer sheet in front of Clint Capela? Would this be a precursor to a trade that ends up with Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles? Or would the Lakers just do something flat-out weird.