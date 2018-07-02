The Los Angeles Lakers have been the most active team in the NBA over the last day. That’s the sort of thing that happens when you get LeBron James — you then have to surround him with talent. While the Lakers have plenty of young talent, the team decided to add some veteran reinforcements in the form of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lance Stephenson, and JaVale McGee.
Next up, Los Angeles had to figure out what to do with its biggest restricted free agent: Julius Randle. As it turns out, the answer was letting him go for nothing, as the Lakers renounced the young forward and let him become an unrestricted free agent.
Naturally with such a bold move going down, everyone assumed a major move was on the horizon. Would Los Angeles free up space to go get, say, DeMarcus Cousins, or put a major offer sheet in front of Clint Capela? Would this be a precursor to a trade that ends up with Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles? Or would the Lakers just do something flat-out weird.
LOL. He’s gonna love watching LeBron bring the ball up the court.
Somehow, LeBron found a worse roster.
As soon as I saw this headline my mind went to the “LeBron is a bitch” shirt. I’m glad it was in the article! Rondo is a very talented player, especially when he is motivated, but he’s always been a mercurial dude who can mess up your team chemistry really easily one night and then get thirteen assists the next. So they have him and Isaiah Thomas and LeBron on the same team for now? That’s awkward.
I think the Lakers realized that Lonzo Ball has a ceiling. He can get assists and rebounds but can’t shoot and probably never will be able to. His ceiling is a young Rondo, which isn’t an insult. So Ball spends a year learning from Rondo.
The Lakers know they won’t be competitive this year so they got a PG who can bring the ball up court, which gives James a rest.
Next year KCP, Rondo, McGee and Stephenson are all of the books. The same time Klay Thompson and Kawhi’s contracts run out. Both obviously great 2-way players and as a bonus, getting Klay means the Warriors get weaker – just like picking up McGee did.