Luka Doncic Looked Like An NBA Lottery Pick When He Hit This Game-Winning Three In Euroleague

03.30.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Luka Doncic, just 19 years old, is considered a top-five selection in the 2018 NBA Draft and possibly even the first overall pick later this June.

One of the top players in the Euroleague, Doncic has ridiculous handles, can make insane shots and has made putting on a show just part of his nightly routine.

Doncic’s talents were on full display against Crvena Zvezda in the Turkish Airlines Euroleague on Friday, with the game knotted at 79 and about five seconds remaining in the game. Doncic stepped in, crossed over and popped back to knock down a nasty 3-point game-winning shot, putting Real Madrid on top 82-79 with 0.9 seconds remaining in the game.

Around The Web

TAGS2018 NBA DraftEuroleagueluka doncic

The RX

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 5 hours ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP