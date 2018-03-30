Getty Image

Luka Doncic, just 19 years old, is considered a top-five selection in the 2018 NBA Draft and possibly even the first overall pick later this June.

One of the top players in the Euroleague, Doncic has ridiculous handles, can make insane shots and has made putting on a show just part of his nightly routine.

Doncic’s talents were on full display against Crvena Zvezda in the Turkish Airlines Euroleague on Friday, with the game knotted at 79 and about five seconds remaining in the game. Doncic stepped in, crossed over and popped back to knock down a nasty 3-point game-winning shot, putting Real Madrid on top 82-79 with 0.9 seconds remaining in the game.