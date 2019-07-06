Magic Johnson Is Overjoyed Los Angeles Is Now ‘The King Of Basketball’

The Los Angeles Clippers are now the favorites to win the NBA title if you’re a bettor, and after acquiring Paul George in a blockbuster trade and signing Kawhi Leonard, well, you’d have to like your odds after one of the wildest 24 hour periods an NBA offseason has had.

Left behind in the arms race in the west might be the Los Angeles Lakers, however, who also had high hopes of signing Leonard and adding him to a team that already had LeBron James and had traded for Anthony Davis before the NBA Draft. That didn’t happen, however, and the Clippers snagging two huge franchise-altering players has Lakers fans feeling a bit left behind.

That the team now seems content to essentially run back the gaggle of veteran free agents it had last season — plus DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, AD — only makes things feel more tenuous. But if you ask Magic Johnson, he’s just excited to watch what he expects to be some entertaining LA teams play basketball this fall.

On Saturday, Johnson broke is relative silence about the situation and declared Los Angeles “king” of the basketball world.

