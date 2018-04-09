Getty Image

The Boston Celtics have been riddled with injuries of late. Both Jaylen Brown and Al Horford were placed on the league-mandated concussion protocol in the past two months, and reserve center Daniel Theis has also been ruled out for the season with a knee injury. But the biggest blow, of course, came when the team announced that Kyrie Irving would miss the remainder of the season and the playoffs after undergoing surgery to repair a nagging knee injury.

To make matters worse, the Celtics’ best defender, Marcus Smart, has missed nearly two months after tearing a tendon in his thumb, a scenario that reportedly rendered the organization uncertain about whether he’d return at all this season. However, it appears that Smart’s return could potentially happen this year.

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, Smart got his injury reevaluated and is expected to get the green light to come back before the end of the month.