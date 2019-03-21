Marcus Smart Was Ejected For Shoving Joel Embiid To The Ground

03.20.19 22 mins ago

Joel Embiid and the Boston Celtics don’t exactly get along very well. Embiid got into a kerfuffle with Terry Rozier during the playoffs last year, and when the two teams met in Philadelphia on Wednesday, fireworks flew once again.

Early in the third quarter, Embiid sent Smart to the floor with an elbow while setting a screen, to which Smart took offense and jumped up and gave the All-Star center a strong two-handed shove from behind, knocking him to the ground. Embiid charged back at Smart, but by that time, teammates and refs had stepped in to keep the incident from escalating any further.

