Getty Image

The Markelle Fultz saga in Philadelphia has somehow only gotten stranger this season, and it seems like each new day only peels back yet another layer to the ordeal. The former No. 1 pick hasn’t shown much improvement so far after a baffling rookie season in which his shooting mechanics regressed to something almost unrecognizable as he battled a rather nebulous injury that may be only part of the problem.

The mystery only deepened earlier this week when it was reported that Fultz would see a shoulder specialist at the advice of his attorney. That sort of disconnect between a player, his camp, and the organization rarely bodes well, and of course it wasn’t long before rumors emerged that Fultz might want to get a fresh start on his career elsewhere.

But on Wednesday, his agent Raymond Brothers quickly negated those rumors when he told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that they had not, in fact, requested a trade.