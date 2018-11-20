Getty Image

Markelle Fultz is still clearly not quite right, as the first overall pick from the 2017 NBA Draft continues to struggle to find his shot. The Sixers have deemed him healthy for some time, but there have been grumblings that his shoulder injury from a year ago might still not be right — his former trainer Drew Hanlen hinted at this in a since deleted tweet.

We’ve seen the results of his shoulder injury in the form of a jump shot and free throw form that remains a work in progress. His latest update saw him start bobbling the ball between his hands on the way up to the top of his free throw motion before shooting as he searches for anything that can give him some consistency and not lead to the hitch that had developed.

There’s been plenty of speculation about whether Fultz’s problems are mental, but his team seems to believe there’s something physical still wrong. On Tuesday, The Athletic’s David Aldridge reported that, “at the direction of his attorney” Fultz will be seeing a specialist next week about his shoulder and wouldn’t be participating in any more team activities until then.