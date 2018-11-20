Getty Image

The latest chapter in the never-ending saga that is Markelle Fultz’s professional basketball career started on Tuesday morning. A report indicated that the former No. 1 overall pick will see a specialist for his shoulder next week at the discretion of his attorney, and until then, Fultz will not play or practice.

If it seemed like this story came out of left field, well, it kind of did. Outside of a deleted tweet from Fultz’s now-former trainer, there was never any indication that his shoulder was causing him any issues this season. He was struggling during his sophomore campaign, but at no point did the Sixers say his shoulder problems were acting up again.

In fact, we learned from Sixers general manager Elton Brand and head coach Brett Brown that they were just as surprised as everyone else. The pair met with the media on Tuesday afternoon, and as it turns out, they found about Fultz’s upcoming absence this morning.