Markelle Fultz Moved His Rehab To Orlando To Be With The Team, But Has No Timetable For A Return

03.19.19 1 hour ago

Markelle Fultz was traded from the Sixers to the Magic at the deadline in what will hopefully be a positive move for the sophomore guard.

A change of scenery could be a good thing after so much attention was on him in Philadelphia as he watched Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid emerge as young stars around him and the Sixers suddenly become a contender in the East. In Orlando, he can take his time in returning from rehab for thoracic outlet syndrome diagnosis in his right shoulder, and since he was dealt there, he has been rehabbing in Los Angeles.

Now, Fultz is finally joining his new club while he continues rehab, and the expectation remains he won’t actually play this season, as coach Steve Clifford indicated not long ago. There’s no timetable on Fultz’s return, but one would expect Orlando to take a very cautious approach given his history with that shoulder.

