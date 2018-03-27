Sixers Fans Gave Markelle Fultz A Standing Ovation As He Checked Into His First Game Since October

#Philadelphia 76ers
03.26.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Markelle Fultz is back for the Philadelphia 76ers. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft hasn’t played since October 23 due to his mysterious shoulder injury, but on Monday evening, Sixers coach Brett Brown announced that the talented scoring guard would make his way back into the team’s rotation against the Denver Nuggets.

While Fultz wasn’t going to start, Brown stressed that he wasn’t going to be on any kind of a minutes restriction as he tries to work off the rust. At the very least, we know Sixers fans are excited to see their guard of the future, as evidenced by the fact that those at the Wells Fargo Center exploded as he took the floor.

From the time Fultz made his way to the scorer’s table for the first time in 68 games, fans began their raucous applause.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSMarkelle FultzPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 3 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 5 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP