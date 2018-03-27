Getty Image

Markelle Fultz is back for the Philadelphia 76ers. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft hasn’t played since October 23 due to his mysterious shoulder injury, but on Monday evening, Sixers coach Brett Brown announced that the talented scoring guard would make his way back into the team’s rotation against the Denver Nuggets.

While Fultz wasn’t going to start, Brown stressed that he wasn’t going to be on any kind of a minutes restriction as he tries to work off the rust. At the very least, we know Sixers fans are excited to see their guard of the future, as evidenced by the fact that those at the Wells Fargo Center exploded as he took the floor.

From the time Fultz made his way to the scorer’s table for the first time in 68 games, fans began their raucous applause.