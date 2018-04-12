Markelle Fultz Got Mobbed By The Sixers After Recording A Triple-Double Against The Bucks

The Sixers have won 16 games in a row to lock up the third seed in the Eastern Conference and make them the hottest team in the NBA entering the postseason. Philadelphia has done so behind their young core, led by Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, but bolstered by Dario Saric, Robert Covington, and others.

Markelle Fultz was not a part of the Sixers’ run for the majority of the season, battling a mysterious shoulder injury that led to a lot of questions about his NBA future. There were those that wondered if his problem was mental as much if not more than it was physical, and after weeks became months of absence, few expected him to be a factor for the playoff push.

Fultz made his surprising return to the Sixers lineup recently and has been growing more and more comfortable over the past week, and appears to be a genuine positive for Philadelphia’s rotation. How much Fultz plays in the playoffs will be something we’ll learn soon, but all indications are that he’ll continue to serve as the backup point guard to presumed Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons.

