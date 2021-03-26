A strange week for the Toronto Raptors ended with an interesting roster result on Thursday afternoon. Following months of speculation about his future and a surprising blowout win that felt like a farewell on Wednesday, Kyle Lowry was not traded by the Raptors ahead of the NBA trade deadline. As such, he will be sticking around through the season, with unrestricted free agency currently scheduled to arrive this summer. Following the deadline, Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri visited with reporters and shed a bit of light on the decision-making process.

First, Ujiri took a fun dig at reporters, taking ownership of the fact that farewell stories couldn’t actually be written at this time.

Masai Ujiri: "You guys wanted that (Lowry) farewell story, huh? Sorry, you'll have to postpone that." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 25, 2021

Ujiri also made sure to note that there was real uncertainty entering the final hours before the deadline. In fact, he expressed surprise that teams did not end up meeting Toronto’s asking price for Lowry.

"We didn't know which way it was going to go," Masai Ujiri said of waking up this morning about trading Lowry. Says he was comfortable with whichever way it went. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) March 25, 2021

Ujiri admitted he was surprised nobody met their asking price for Lowry. "To be honest, I viewed him as somebody that could go and put a stamp on what you're trying to do this year. I know if he went to those places, I know what (that could've done), I've lived it, I've seen it" — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 25, 2021

Ujiri did admit bias with regard to Lowry, who is perhaps the most valuable and beloved player in Raptors history.

Ujiri on Lowry's market value: "For Kyle, we are extremely, extremely biased." — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) March 25, 2021

Ujiri on Lowry market: "We're going to biassed, you always are with your players, but for Kyle we're extremely, extremely biassed because of what he does and what he stands for… If I valued him too much, hey, that's what I believe in." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 25, 2021

The Raptors did make a relatively major trade, sending Norm Powell to Portland in exchange for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood. To that end, Ujiri thanked Powell for his work and spoke highly of the veteran wing.

Ujiri on Norman Powell: "I want to thank Norm, his family, his mom. They've been incredible people…As much as we try to develop players and make players better, Norm made himself better." — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) March 25, 2021

Ujiri on Powell: "He grew up in our organization. He's a draft pick of ours and that touches you. That is not an easy thing to do… As much as we try to develop players and make players better, Norm made himself better. You see where his game went and the level he took it to" — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 25, 2021

And, finally, Ujiri’s own contract status was a prominent part of the conversation. He downplayed any notion that his own uncertainty made an imprint on the moves, and also reaffirmed his love and affection for the organization.

When Masai Ujiri is asked about his contract situation going forward, he says, "We will revisit this at the end of the season, at some point." Ujiri's contract expires at the end of the season. He said it had no impact on what he did today. "I'm a Raptor. I love this team." — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 25, 2021

"Love this team. Love everything about this organization. We will visit it at the end of the season," Ujiri adds, saying his uncertainty has no impact on a day like today. "Raptors are inside here (pointing to chest). It's in the blood. … I love doing it. I love it to death." — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) March 25, 2021

Ujiri-"This is my job. I'm a Raptor. Love this team. Love everything about this organization. We will visit (my contract) at the end of the season & I think thats fair on every side… It doesnt matter what happens, Raptors are in (my heart). Its in the blood. I love it to death" — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 25, 2021

All in all, it’s been a profoundly weird season for the Raptors, from their temporary home in Tampa to roster challenges, win-loss struggles and more. Now, though, there is a bit of refuge from the transactional cycle for the stretch run, though a major offseason looms with organizational decisions involving Ujiri, Lowry and more.