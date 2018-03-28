Getty Image

Former Sacramento Kings player Matt Barnes has joined the cause of protesters in Sacramento demanding accountability for the shooting death of Stephon Clark.

The former Kings forward and retired NBA player is reportedly organizing a rally with protesters who have taken to the streets of Sacramento over the last two weeks after the 22-year-old unarmed African American man was shot 20 times by police in his grandmother’s backyard.

Sacramento Bee reporter Jason Jones reported earlier in the week that Barnes is organizing a rally for the weekend that will coincide with Clark’s funeral, and that some Kings players are expected to attend.