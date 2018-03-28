Sacramento Kings on Twitter

For the second time in a week, Sacramento residents protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark at the hands of police interrupted entry to a Kings basketball game. The protestors took the streets once again Tuesday night in response to the shooting death of an unarmed 22-year-old African American who was shot 20 times by police in his grandmother’s backyard.

CBS Sacramento reported on Tuesday that the protest started when Clark’s brother interrupted a Sacramento City Council meeting, followed by a crowd chanting Clark’s name. The station has a live stream of the council meeting and the moment it was interrupted.

The protesters then marched to Bank One Center, where a group of protesters linked arms and prevented fans from going inside the venue on Thursday night.