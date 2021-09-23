Earlier this year, a bombshell story dropped regarding the oversized role that Haralabos Voulgaris possessed within the Dallas Mavericks’ organization. While his official title was the team’s director of quantitative research and development, a report from The Athletic indicated that Voulgaris oftentimes overstepped the boundaries that came with that position, to the point that there was serious tension between himself and Luka Doncic.

While Mavs owner Mark Cuban said the story was “total bullsh*t,” it appears Voulgaris’ time with the franchise has come to an end. According to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, the team made the decision to not renew his contract when it expired amid its offseason-long overhaul.

Haralabos “Bob” Voulgaris and the organization have parted ways, a league source confirmed. The source stressed that Vougaris, hired in 2018 as director of quantitative research and development, was not fired. His contract expired and was not renewed by new president and general manager Nico Harrison.

Voulgaris is the latest person within the Mavericks’ organization to lose their job amid the team’s shakeup this summer. Longtime executive Donnie Nelson mutually parted ways with the franchise, while head coach Ric Carlisle opted to leave the franchise on his own accord before taking over the Indiana Pacers. In their places, the Mavs decided to hire Harrison, a former Nike executive, to run the front office and Jason Kidd to take over as head coach. It is unclear if anyone will replace Voulgaris or if his position will no longer exist in the franchise’s new front office structure.