The last week or two of NBA Draft rumors have seemed to center around one name: Michael Porter Jr. Despite the fact that back surgery caused him to miss most of his only season at Missouri, Porter appears to be skyrocketing up boards as we enter the home stretch of draft season.

It’s not hard to see why people would fall in love with his game, as Porter is a really good athlete at 6’10 and possesses the ability to score from all over the floor. While there are plenty of questions about him — both related to his health and portions of his game where he can stand to improve — Porter is a guy who has star potential if everything works out.

The rumblings over the last week have involved teams atop the draft wanting to swing for the fences and contemplating taking Porter. The latest of these teams, according to Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports, are the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 4.