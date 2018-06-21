Getty Image

Trade rumors are swirling as we have arrived on draft day, as the uncertainty of every team behind the Suns at the top of the draft has led to a mad scramble of teams looking to put together a package that can get them into the top 5.

The two players most teams further down the lottery (or even outside of it) seem to covet are Luka Doncic and Mo Bamba, who, ironically, couldn’t be more different as prospects. There seems to be a consistent group of teams that is being active in trade up conversations, as many of the same teams reported to be in conversation with the Hawks to move up to No. 3 are also being rumored to want to move up to No. 4, where Memphis sits.

The Grizzlies have even more motivation to move the fourth pick than the Hawks do to move the third, as they have been told, point blank, by Mo Bamba that he’d prefer not to go there and they want to get out from under Chandler Parsons contract. The latter part of that equation means teams looking to land the fourth pick also must be able to match enough salary on Parsons to make a legal deal, but it does diminish the value of that pick.