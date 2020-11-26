Thanksgiving is obviously occurring under tragically unique circumstances this year. In addition to the ongoing pandemic, economic conditions in the United States mean that 26 million Americans do not have enough to eat, according to the Washington Post. For people in the Carolinas and Chicago, Michael Jordan wants to do something to lend a hand.

In a statement posted via the official Twitter account of Feeding America, Jordan announced that he will donate $2 million in proceeds that came from The Last Dance — ESPN’s acclaimed 10-part docuseries about the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls — to the organization. Cash will also go to affiliate food banks in the Windy City and in his home state.

An incredible gift to be thankful for – NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to help our neighbors facing hunger! #TheLastDance Every action makes a difference. Join Michael & visit https://t.co/ExF6iX3wr7 to learn how you can donate or volunteer this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/UVUFQlbe0p — Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) November 25, 2020

“In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks,” Jordan said in the statement. “I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from The Last Dance to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America’s hungry.”

Jordan, of course, spent nearly all of his playing career in Chicago, where he won six championships, while he’s currently the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets. This is the Hall of Fame inductee’s latest charitable contribution this year — Jordan pledged to donate $100 million over a decade to social justice charities.