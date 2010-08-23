Michael Jordan Re-Signs Kwame Brown

#Michael Jordan
08.23.10 8 years ago 29 Comments

Back in 2001, Michael Jordan and the Wizards drafted Kwame Brown with the No. 1 pick. Nine years later, the two are reuniting, this time in Charlotte. According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, Brown’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, told ESPN.com that the 27-year-old has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Bobcats for the league’s veteran minimum.

As Stein and other basketball prognosticators have pointed out, this is a reunion that no one in the NBA would have expected. At least this time, the expectations are nowhere near where they once were.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan
TAGSDimeMagKwame BrownMichael Jordan

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP