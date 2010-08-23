Michael Jordan Re-Signs Kwame Brown

Back in 2001, Michael Jordan and the Wizards drafted Kwame Brown with the No. 1 pick. Nine years later, the two are reuniting, this time in Charlotte. According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, Brown’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, told ESPN.com that the 27-year-old has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Bobcats for the league’s veteran minimum.

As Stein and other basketball prognosticators have pointed out, this is a reunion that no one in the NBA would have expected. At least this time, the expectations are nowhere near where they once were.

