Michael Jordan Re-Signs Kwame Brown

Back in 2001, Michael Jordan and the Wizards drafted Kwame Brown with the No. 1 pick. Nine years later, the two are reuniting, this time in Charlotte. According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, Brown’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, told ESPN.com that the 27-year-old has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Bobcats for the league’s veteran minimum.
As Stein and other basketball prognosticators have pointed out, this is a reunion that no one in the NBA would have expected. At least this time, the expectations are nowhere near where they once were.
LMFAO if at first you don’t succeed…
FAIL, FAIL, FAIL again. Good job MJ.
d@mmit MJ. I defend you about not being the one who actually drafted him over and over, then you go and do some dumb ish like this. I wash my hands of the subject now. $h!t.
A full circle FAIL
27 years old? I thought he was about 37 at this point.
This is more of a practice squad move than anything.
What is worse? Mj signin Kwame again or that Kwame is a league vet these’s days.
I wish i couldve been there for the first moment those 2 made eye contact..
Hey hes only 27 years old guys. He is still raw and full of potential. Come one guys I smell a Most Improved Player of the Year Award around the corner. Espcially with Jordan motivating him like when they played together on the Wizards. Kwame loves being called girl names and a homosexual.
Kwame is a good BACK-UP Big Man.
LOL @ comment #1!! I gotta steal that one
I think what would have been more awkward is if Shaq signed with the Lakers.
Just watch…. Darius Miles is next.
Call me crazy but I wanted him on the heat….
@Professor J
You are crazy. Lol
Seriously though, the Heat might actually be one of the only teams where he would be a good fit. I agree.
Hate to say it, but he is still young enough to make something of himself in the league. He’s been a HUGE bust so far, but his size will give him ‘potential’ for another 6 years or so. Yeah, yeah, yeah, only a 2 percent chance of him amounting to something, but it’s better odds than most other people in the country.
no thanks for lettin yall kno about it on the last bs post???ingrates..
wonder what bet Jordan lost
The NBA should institute a new rule from now on. That being: No former player shall hold any position in the management of an NBA team if they averaged over 10 pts per game.
These guys are getting jobs based on how good they were as players and as a result are completely destroying franchises for the next years to come. It has to stop. Just because you can put a ball in a hoop doesn’t mean you know the first thing about running, building, or coaching a team.
MJ is the GOAT player but hes one of the WOAT gm’s along with Mchale, Isaiah, bird, etc, etc
MJ must be doing a family favor for this dude or something.
It’s like Jay-Z keeping Memphis Bleek around???? Why?
He’s decent pick up for the minimum
Might as well since they gave Tyson Chandler away for a slice of pizza…
Dudes a servicable backup. Lets leave it at that, the bust label is a given, at least he can shell out 6 fouls and call it a night.
Man, I wish I was 7 foot tall, so I would play in the NBA even if I have no talent. At least I can catch a ball
LMAO @ Dude who said MJ lost a bet hahahahahahaha
Kwama is Isiah to MJ’s Jimmy Dolan
damn. how many centers does one team need anyway (erick dampier, nazr mohammed, desagna diop, kwame brown)?!!?
the weird part of all this (to me) is not that mikey jordan is reuniting himself with kwame bust brown, but its that the Bobcats had emeka okafor and tyson chandler over the last few seasons and now they got that god-awful quadruplet for their center position.
maybe they doin what the Lwolves are doing with pg but with centers
My memory is blurred on this but I think Kwame Brown made a respectable account on himself during his time with the Lakers.
If Phil Jackson was convinced enough to have actually taken a chance on him, what is stopping Michael Jordan for doing a take two on the guy?
Lastly, if you cannot trust Jordan, at the very least people will have to admit and nod that Larry Brown will maximize the players he is given and have a competitive team out on the floor night in and night out.
K.Brown is a complete bum, hes nothing, he’s worth The dead minimum, lol 0 dollars. High school kids would destroy him, kick this guy out the nba he don’t deserve to be there not even in the D- league Bum ass Brown
This guy is a good defender, really good.
He is in the top 1/4 of NBA post defenders. He won’t block a ton of shots, but you put him on a post player and you don’t need to bring any help, yes even Dwight Howard.
I don’t understand all the hate this guy is getting. It is not his fault someone used a #1 pick on him.
If he was drafted #12 instead of #1 overall, people wouldn’t be hating on him like this. I don’t hear people hating on Ike Diogu?? But because he was #1 pick, OMG, he gotta be Tim Duncan like, get off that.
Yes, he sucks at offense, can’t catch a beach ball if tossed to him, footwork need improvement, post game is non-existant. But you put this guy on the floor and he will rebound, defend, and battle in the paint. He is a legit big man in the L, not a perimeter big man that the NBA is falling in love with nowadays.
I like Kwame, I think he is getting a bad rap because of his draft position. Look at him like a player, not where he was drafted.