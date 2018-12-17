Getty Image

Michael Jordan is enjoying life as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets this season. After two seasons that have seen them fail to reach the playoffs, the 14-15 Hornets are seventh in the East and, at the least, in the hunt currently for their first postseason appearance since the 2015-16 season.

Jordan made headlines recently when he lovingly popped Malik Monk in the back of the head when the second-year guard ran out onto the court to celebrate with time on the clock and picked up a technical in a two-point game. Jordan is beloved by many of his players, mostly because they idolized him growing up. He has been known to occasionally challenge players to games of 1-on-1, but he seems to be a bit more present this season — or at least, is more noticeably present.

Over the weekend, Jordan and the Hornets had themselves a holiday party and the GOAT decided to participate in the festivities by hitting the dance floor for the Wobble, which was happily captured for all of us to see by Dwayne Bacon, who appears to have never been happier than when he realizes MJ is doing the Wobble next to him.