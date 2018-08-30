The Timberwolves Will Wear Classic Black Throwback Uniforms This Season

08.30.18 2 hours ago

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Hornets, Magic, and Hawks are all celebrating anniversary seasons of some sort, with Charlotte and Orlando celebrating their 30th anniversary and Atlanta celebrating year number 50. As such, they are among the teams that will wear throwback uniforms this season.

In total, there are seven teams that will reportedly get classic looks from Nike for the 2018-19 campaign, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are also celebrating their 30th year in the NBA. Like the Magic and Hornets, the Wolves are honoring their history in the league by going back to one of their most iconic looks from the 90s with their black uniforms.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves

