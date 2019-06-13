Monster Energy Is Suing The Raptors Over Similarities In Their Logo

Thanks to their stunning NBA Finals run, the Toronto Raptors have become the darlings of the sports world. Though they boast a world-class superstar in Kawhi Leonard, they were emphatically the underdogs going into this championship series. Now they’re just one win away from the first title in franchise history.

There was middling concern that viewership might take a hit in the first Finals sans LeBron James in nearly a decade, but with literally half of Canada tuning in combined with the high drama of each successive game, it’s safe to say that basketball fans everywhere are glued to their sets.

Amid all this visibility, however, there is one seemingly minor aspect that has been magnified, at least in the eyes of some. In an ongoing suit originally filed in 2015, Monster Energy alleges that the Raptors logo, which features three claws on a basketball, is too similar to their own, thus infringing on their copyright.