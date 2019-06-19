NBA Mock Draft 2019: One Final Look Before The Big Night

06.19.19 57 mins ago

Getty Image / Uproxx

After weeks of speculation, the 2019 NBA Draft will take on Thursday. Aside from the general certainty surrounding the No. 1 overall pick, myriad scenarios are in play. For many, the 2019 class is marked for its lack of overall star potential but, in the same breath, valuable role players are available up and down the draft board and many NBA teams are in the market for prospects that project as quality supporting pieces in the future.

There are teams with multiple selections in the first round, headlined by the Pelicans, Hawks, and Celtics, and trades could emanate as a result. Beyond that, rebuilding squads like the Cavs and Bulls could have reason to move down the board in search of additional capital and, later in the draft, projected contenders will search for value before free agency goes wild beginning on June 30.

Throughout the process, we’ve checked in with mock drafts (including a recent foray into a one-man projection) and, in this final edition, we’ll aim to reasonably forecast what will transpire in Brooklyn when the entire league comes together. Without further ado, here is the final mock, with a familiar face in the top spot.

