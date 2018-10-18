We’re Picking Every NBA Game Against The Spread For 10/18/18

Getty Image

Hello, friends. It’s Thursday night, which means it’s NBA on TNT night. As per usual, there are only three games in play, the two national games and one random other one, which means a more focused attention compared to Wednesday’s 11-game free for all. Still, we’re picking every game against the spread this year, so we’ve got staff picks for all three games tonight.

For a more detailed look at the lines and trends, you can check out our daily betting guide here, as all you’ll find here are picks. We are only picking against the spread, so if you’re looking for Overs and Unders unfortunately you’re out of luck — although if someone feels strongly I might sprinkle in a point total pick here and there in the intro because we just want to give you as many winners as we can.

The staff picking for us this season is myself, Martin Rickman, Bill DiFilippo, Brad Rowland, Chris Barnewall, Jeff Siegel, Sabreena Merchant, Nekias Duncan, Mike Zavagno, and Konata Edwards. Brad, Chris, and Konata are your leaders after Wednesday at 6-5, but obviously there’s an extremely long way to go.

Lines come from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook as of this afternoon when I sent out the email, so tonight, we were picking at Bulls +12, Heat +5.5, and Lakers +3 all on the road. Let’s check out the picks!