Getty Image

Folks, I regret to inform you that Magic Johnson is at it again.

The Lakers’ president of basketball operations was in Philadelphia over the weekend to watch his team get thumped by Joel Embiid and the 76ers, and made headlines with a few quotes from his chat with the media. He wasn’t pleased with the media treating some of his younger players “like babies,” with how the trade rumors involving Anthony Davis were handled. He also felt the Pelicans weren’t operating “in good faith” with their trade conversations, after it became clear towards the deadline that they were not going to send Davis to the Lakers.

He also indicated that Ben Simmons had reached out to see if they could potentially get together so the Hall of Famer could share some tips for being a big guard in the NBA. This, naturally, raised eyebrows as it was, once again, Magic talking about another team’s player, which has not gone well for him in the past. Sixers GM Elton Brand insisted he and the Sixers had decided against that possibility a month ago, which only raised more questions about why all of this was coming up now and why Magic would be the one to bring it up.

Now, as seems to be a regular occurrence in Laker Land, the NBA is investigating any contact between Simmons and the Lakers to determine if anything violated the league rules.