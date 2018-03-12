NBA Mock Draft 2018: Checking In Before March Madness Shakes It Up

#NCAA Tournament
03.12.18 6 hours ago

Getty Image

The vast majority of the 2017-2018 college basketball season is over but, while that means there is only so much live action remaining, NBA Draft season is just beginning. When the NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed, many interesting match-ups (and theoretical ones) emerged and, in advance of tip-off, it is time to unveil our latest mock draft.

At this juncture, a top tier seems to be forming and, if anything, an elite tier (headlined by Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton) may even be separating from the pack. Still, there are opportunities for many of the top prospects in the 2018 class to make a significant impact over the next few weeks and, well, there are always a few players (with Gonzaga’s Zach Collins as an example from 2017) that make themselves a ton of money in March.

Let’s roll through the 30 first round selections, taking into account the latest NBA standings and projections.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGS2018 NBA DraftDeAndre Aytonmarvin bagleyMichael Porter Jr.NBA Draft 2018NCAA TournamentTrae Young

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 11 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP