NBA Mock Draft 2018: Checking In Before March Madness Shakes It Up

Getty Image

The vast majority of the 2017-2018 college basketball season is over but, while that means there is only so much live action remaining, NBA Draft season is just beginning. When the NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed, many interesting match-ups (and theoretical ones) emerged and, in advance of tip-off, it is time to unveil our latest mock draft.

At this juncture, a top tier seems to be forming and, if anything, an elite tier (headlined by Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton) may even be separating from the pack. Still, there are opportunities for many of the top prospects in the 2018 class to make a significant impact over the next few weeks and, well, there are always a few players (with Gonzaga’s Zach Collins as an example from 2017) that make themselves a ton of money in March.

Let’s roll through the 30 first round selections, taking into account the latest NBA standings and projections.