A video of the practice altercation involving Draymond Green and Jordan Poole hit the internet on Friday morning. While the audio was muted and it’s still unclear what led to things popping off, the pair were on the floor together during practice, Green got in Poole’s face, Poole responded by shoving his teammate, and Green threw a punch that sent Poole to the ground.

Much had been made about the incident, with Steph Curry and Steve Kerr both going to lengths to push back against a report that Poole’s attitude has been sour during camp ahead of his presumed big-money contract extension. But until Friday, we had no idea exactly how things went down. In the aftermath of the video hitting the internet, a number of NBA players gave their thoughts on things. There was Trae Young offering up a theory that this was all part of a plan by Green to get to the Lakers, but other current and former players chimed in as well.

That punch had extreme vitriol by it. I in no way would believe he likes or cares for me after that. Yes I would still do my job as a teammate and battle between the lines beside him, but friendship is over. That was nasty and meant to harm me! Just being honest. Glad JP is ok! https://t.co/NlyXoFzfFv — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) October 7, 2022

All I’m saying is you ain’t responding with a PUNCH if that’s somebody you really rock with!!! Especially after a PUSH. But I ain’t in the practice and I didn’t hear what was being said so ima leave that alone but DAMN — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 7, 2022

He’s gonna have to see me every time after this sucker punch. Damn. That ain’t it! And whoever leaked this should be fired too https://t.co/UCwNorEEya — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 7, 2022

Someone’s definitely getting fired for that video leaking — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) October 7, 2022

Somebody got a bag for releasing that tape. Smh. — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) October 7, 2022

There is no way you can get back to being teammates after a punch like that. — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) October 7, 2022

How in DA HELL was that @Money23Green Jordan Poole video leaked?? That’s an in-house video, man there better be some heads rolling.. Y’all are the World Champs and have an inside snitch?!?!? #SoNotCool — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) October 7, 2022

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala had a simple response to a question about who leaked the footage, while ex-Warrior David West believes that person’s days in the organization should be numbered.

Fire whoever leaked that video. Got a whole bunch of mofos who can't be trusted. Everybody wrong. As soon as Dray start walking somebody supposed to get in front of him..looks like the video guys and support staff got more heart than some of then chumps on the sideline — David West (@D_West30) October 7, 2022

Another former Golden State player, Stephen Jackson, addressed the incident in a video and told Green “there’s no reason to sucker punch a young fella” before expressing that he spoke to the star forward on Thursday.

Even Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens cracked a few jokes about the whole thing.

That boy would’ve had to see me until I retired out the NBA😮‍💨 https://t.co/wQNhu16BgK — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) October 7, 2022

I would’ve been on strictly “GBG” Get Back Gang🤣🤣 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) October 7, 2022

According to Warriors general manager Bob Myers, Green apologized to the team on Thursday.