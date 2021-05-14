NBA Players Could Not Get Enough Of J. Cole’s ‘The Off-Season’

J. Cole dropped his sixth studio album, and NBA players cannot get enough of it. Cole’s first release since 2018, The Off-Season became available to listeners on Friday at midnight, with fans taking to social media to heap praise on the record.

NBA players decided to join in on the fun, shouting out just about everything from the lyrics, to the album’s production, to the mere fact that Cole — who is adding professional basketball player to his list of responsibilities by joining the Patriots Basketball Club of the Basketball Africa League — put together a new album.

Cole World — RJ (@RjHampton14) May 14, 2021

95 south 👀🔥…. Cole World — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 14, 2021

Coooooooole World!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Andre Roberson (@FlyDre21) May 14, 2021

cole — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) May 14, 2021

applying.pressure — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) May 14, 2021

That MBJ bar was spicy… Cole we listening my boy — Gary Clark (@Gary11_Clark) May 14, 2021

Thank you Cole ‼️🤮🤘🏾 — Troy Brown Jr (@Troy_Brown33) May 14, 2021

“If I’m bettin on myself then I completely double down”

Heard You Cole💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 14, 2021

The production on this album is amazing. — Troy Brown Jr (@Troy_Brown33) May 14, 2021

Cole World 🔥🔥🔥 — Langston Galloway (@LangGalloway10) May 14, 2021

Man said “Hey Yahweh” mans using his real name? He on one. — Josh Hart (@joshhart) May 14, 2021

95. South — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 14, 2021

JCole on a different level 🔥🔥🔥 — Paul Millsap (@Paulmillsap4) May 14, 2021

“B***h it’s a difference!!” I felt that one Cole 😂💪🏽 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 14, 2021

One player, Eric Paschall of the Golden State Warriors, ran into some trouble trying to listen to it right at midnight, but eventually got to listen and really liked what he heard.

Cole broke Spotify 😂😂 — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) May 14, 2021

Plenty of dudes had something to say about the number of nods Cole gave to the basketball world. Ja Morant appreciated getting some love on “My Life,” Bradley Beal was glad to see Russell Westbrook’s name get dropped on “Amari,” and both C.J. McCollum and Donovan Mitchell were fans of Cole sampling Damian Lillard’s postgame comments after he dropped 61 points on the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA’s Orlando Bubble on “Punchin’ the Clock.”

" ja morant i'm on my grizzly " heard you @JColeNC 🤝😤 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 14, 2021

Bruh the dame sound bite is OD!!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 14, 2021

On my second listen of @JColeNC album. 🔥 Straight through. no skips. Album of the year. My favorite artist came back with a bang 🤝 and he sampled sub zero @Dame_Lillard . Legendary. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 14, 2021

“Leave the booth and do the Westbrook”🔥🔥🔥 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 14, 2021

And unsurprisingly, Dennis Smith Jr. had the highest possible praise for his friend from Fayetteville.

a l b u m . o f . t h e . y e a r — Dennis Smith Jr. (@Dennis1SmithJr) May 14, 2021