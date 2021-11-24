NBA Power Rankings Week 5: The Suns Are Quietly Rolling

The Phoenix Suns were one of the feel-good stories of the 2020-21 NBA season. While Phoenix’s playoff run concluded with a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals, the campaign was an unmitigated success, beginning with a 51-21 regular season record and continuing with a notably impressive run in the postseason. From there, the offseason was relatively quiet in Phoenix, with the exception of former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton not reaching an extension with the team. Despite that, the Suns brought back the core of a proven winner and expectations were adjusted accordingly. While they began the 2021-22 campaign with three losses in the first four games including a pair of double-digit defeats, Phoenix may have thrown NBA observers off the scent of what remains a very, very good basketball team. Since then, the Suns have won a whopping 13 consecutive games, which is easily the longest streak in the NBA. Phoenix now trails only the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the NBA at 14-3. For a team that is operating at this high of a level, Phoenix is attracting remarkably little attention. Admittedly, the Suns have not played the most robust schedule in the early going, with opponents posting a combined winning percentage well under the .500 mark. Still, Phoenix has simply taken care of business by beating teams like Atlanta, Portland, Denver, Memphis, and Dallas (twice). The Suns currently rank in the top eight of the league in both offensive and defensive efficiency, posting a top-three defense in the league in allowing only 103.3 points per 100 possessions. During the 13-game winning streak, Phoenix is out-scoring opponents by 11.5 points per 100 possessions, in part because they’re holding the opposition to only 100.1 points per 100 possessions. The Suns are also doing this without any unsustainable individual efforts. Chris Paul leads the league in assists through 17 games, but the future Hall of Fame guard has seen his scoring and shooting efficiency drop from last season. Devin Booker leads the way as the team’s top scorer while shooting 38.5 percent from three-point range, but his two-point shooting and scoring average are down from last season. Ayton’s numbers are better this season, averaging a double-double, but he has appeared in only 11 of 17 games. Phoenix is certainly receiving solid contributions from the backup center duo of JaVale McGee and the now-injured Frank Kaminsky, but other than that, the bones of this production do not look like a fluke. Perhaps the underrated linchpin of Phoenix’s success is Mikal Bridges, who won’t blow anyone away with a scoring average of 13.2 points per game. Bridges inked a lucrative extension in the offseason, and he has followed that up with stellar two-way play, carrying over the impact he made a year ago. In 569 minutes with Bridges on the floor, the Suns are bludgeoning opponents to the tune of a +11.3 net rating. When Bridges sits, the Suns have actually been out-scored by 3.1 points per 100 possessions, and he is the only player with that level of on-off split in the early going. On some level, that makes sense in that Phoenix doesn’t have another player that can replicate his on-court offerings, but Bridges unlocks so much for the Suns, and he is incredibly valuable. It makes sense on every level that the red-hot Warriors would attract attention at the top of the West, while other contenders like Utah are still very much in the mix. However, the Suns simply picked up where they left off from a tremendous 2020-21 season and, while they will likely cool off from this 68-win pace, Phoenix is a team that has earned the benefit of the doubt. Where do the Suns rank this week in our DIME power rankings? Let’s move through the list. 1. Golden State Warriors (15-2, Last week — 1st) As noted above, the Suns have been awesome this season and, in a different landscape, Phoenix would have a No. 1 profile. This week, it still isn’t close between Golden State and everyone else. Not only do the Warriors have the best record in the league and an active four-game winning streak, but their net rating (+12.9) is more than three points clear of everyone else. At some point, the Warriors will also get Klay Thompson back but, even without him, they’ve been unbelievable.

All four wins came at home, but the Blazers just ran through a mini-gauntlet of Toronto, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Denver unscathed. This is probably higher than Portland should be, but the Blazers boast a top-four offense and that may not drop with a tilt against Sacramento on Wednesday.

Charlotte slots in behind Atlanta after a head-to-head loss this week, but that was the only blemish for the Hornets. They’ve won six of the last seven games, and Miles Bridges continues to be one of the best stories of the season in averaging 20.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers aren’t the 20th-best team in the NBA. We all know this. But Los Angeles has dropped four of five and the only victory came against Detroit in a game that took on a different meaning by the end. LeBron James being on the floor on a regular basis should ensure the Lakers don’t stay down here, but it hasn’t been what anyone wanted in Los Angeles so far.

Cleveland’s drop is probably unfair this week. The Cavs have lost four in a row, but injuries to Collin Sexton and Evan Mobley are highly unfortunate and Cleveland has still narrowly outscored opponents for the season. I do think this is closer to what the Cavs will be moving forward for a while, which partly accounts for the move. 23. Toronto Raptors (8-10, Last week — 21st) Following a strong start, the Raptors are just 2-7 in their last nine games. It’s been the defense letting Toronto down, which is a little bit baffling given the team’s roster, but it’s the reality right now. 24. Oklahoma City Thunder (6-11, Last week — 25th)



The Kings are paying the “fired coach tax” in the rankings this week. Luke Walton didn’t do much to save his job, though the Kings are pretty good on offense and the roster isn’t exactly title-caliber. This is still a bottom-five defensive team that has lost eight of nine. That doesn’t feel out of place at No. 26 overall.