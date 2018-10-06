Getty Image

2017-18 Record: 29-53 (11th in East)

Players Added: Mario Hezonja (free agency), Kevin Knox (draft), Mitchell Robinson (draft), Noah Vonleh (free agency)

Players Lost: Michael Beasley (free agency), Kyle O’Quinn (free agency), Troy Williams (waived)

Projected Team MVP: Kristaps Porzingis

The Knicks are in a tough spot. The team has one foundational piece in Kristaps Porzingis, but the talented big man is recovering from a torn ACL and his timeline for full-fledged return is up in the air. Because New York probably isn’t a contender to make the playoffs without him, the Knicks have a decision to make when it comes to being overly cautious with their best player, allowing for extra time to facilitate a 100 percent return, or the option of simply bringing Porzingis back when he is able to do so and, in the process, risk damaging the team’s draft position in 2019.

In truth, the reality is likely to land in the middle and, if Porzingis plays even half of the 2018-19 season, he is still the most valuable player on New York’s roster. That isn’t to say that the Knicks are void of competent players, with Courtney Lee, Enes Kanter, Tim Hardaway and others on board to provide some semblance of normalcy. However, most of the team’s top talent comes with real weaknesses and no one can approach Porzingis in terms of two-way impact when he is on the floor.

In the grand scheme, the 2018-19 season won’t be one to remember for Porzingis, simply because he won’t be available for the bulk of the 82-game slate. Still, he could have the opportunity to make an impact upon arrival and that is something that can’t be said for anyone else on the roster to the same degree.