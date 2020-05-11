Let me start by saying this is a bad idea. Even in the hypothetical world it exists in, it would still land anywhere from misguided to dangerous on the scale of outcomes. As far as ideas, it is really the last place thoughtful energy should be placed. Not my energy, for which this bad idea is more like spinning my wheels in the muck, but a waste of energy at a larger scale where it is being spent dreaming up viable scenarios in what has become a demonstrably untenable time for sheer fantasy.

The NBA season should be called. It should have been called already. Every day that passes where the league puts tentative first steps forward in announcing how teams will begin the slow work of practicing ends with several more steps back. The league says teams in markets where lockdown orders have eased may open their practice facilities to their players, but owners within some of those markets refuse. The league says teams may have a maximum of four players in each facility at a time, but teams deem the number too high and adjust for themselves. Every attempt at sequential progression brings with it another reminder that there is no typical, orderly way out of a pandemic.

But for the sake of launching one more ship on the sea of hypotheticals, here is an idea on how and where to restart the NBA season that doesn’t involve turning Las Vegas into a basketball Bio-Dome or rely on the false securities of Disney: What if the league just went to Canada?

Location is the first hurdle and an easy one to clear because all of Canada’s major cities are immediately off the table. Vancouver and Montreal are dealing with recovery from the country’s largest COVID-19 case loads. Toronto is, too. Toronto is also under provincial-wide laws that require gatherings, even in private, to include no more than five people. Throw in all of its useable game facilities being used to prep and provide 13,000 meals a day to the city’s frontline workers, and there’s nowhere for the NBA to go.

Looking to smaller cities with infrastructure in place and low infection rates, Winnipeg, in the Canadian prairies, and Halifax, on Canada’s east coast, are solid, purely imaginary candidates. The entire province of Manitoba, where Winnipeg is located, has recorded 283 infections to date, while Nova Scotia, the maritime province Halifax is the capital of, has just over 1,000. Both have pro sports teams and arenas that are either used currently for basketball or could be quickly converted. There is direct access to these arenas from nearby hotels, plus local sights and hospitality that would rival a ghost town Disney with a handful of mascots waving with forced cheer from six feet away or an emptied out Vegas where Criss Angel currently haunts the boulevard.

An outlier island of an option are Canada’s outlier islands. If the league wanted to take a twisted page out of Dana White’s book, a Canadian basketball island could be the answer. Prince Edward Island had only 27 COVID-19 cases, and Newfoundland 260, but there is definitely not enough room on PEI for 450 players and accompanying team staff. I don’t even mean that quaintly, there just may not be the square footage. Newfoundland’s spring weather would help in keeping most players shut inside when not competing, and St. Johns, the capital, has large arena facilities but is still small enough you could monitor by plain sight the travel of players.

Timing is the first wrench in this imaginary plan, because Canada requires a 14-day federally mandated quarantine for any person entering the country, regardless of origin. There are also travel restrictions into the country, all non-essential flights have been barred and Canadian airline companies have suspended trips to and from the United States. I’m waiving this one because each team would have its own charter, even if the gross excess that signals in a time of crisis would be a less than ideal message, but you know, sacrifices!

Fourteen days gives the league an actual numerical target to shoot toward rather than giving all of its teams different starting dates from which to shakily proceed and is peanuts compared to the continued — and necessary — lockdowns many states are facing, with no clear projections on when, if even why, those would be eased.