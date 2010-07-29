NBA Rumor: Anthony Tolliver To Warriors Or Timberwolves

#Golden State Warriors
07.29.10 8 years ago 9 Comments

Anthony Tolliver was one of the NBA’s pleasant surprises last season. After going undrafted out of Creighton in 2007, the 6-9, 240-pound forward played for three different D-League squads and two teams overseas before really getting a shot in the NBA. But once he go there, he sure as hell made the most of it. In 44 games with the Warriors last year, Tolliver averaged 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, and is looking to translate that success into a new deal.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, Toliver said he expects to sign with either the Warriors or the Timberwolves.

“I haven’t made a decision yet,” Tolliver said, “but we’re getting there and I hope to have a decision soon.

“Once they have their final (financial) figure and years guaranteed, that’s when I plan on making my decision –unless somebody comes in late,” he added.

Wherever he signs, he’s looking for a raise. Last season, the 25-year-old made $427,000. This summer, he’s looking for a two-year deal.

What do you think? Where should he go?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSAnthony TolliverDimeMagGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP