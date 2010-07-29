NBA Rumor: Anthony Tolliver To Warriors Or Timberwolves

Anthony Tolliver was one of the NBA’s pleasant surprises last season. After going undrafted out of Creighton in 2007, the 6-9, 240-pound forward played for three different D-League squads and two teams overseas before really getting a shot in the NBA. But once he go there, he sure as hell made the most of it. In 44 games with the Warriors last year, Tolliver averaged 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, and is looking to translate that success into a new deal.
According to the Springfield News-Leader, Toliver said he expects to sign with either the Warriors or the Timberwolves.
“I haven’t made a decision yet,” Tolliver said, “but we’re getting there and I hope to have a decision soon.
“Once they have their final (financial) figure and years guaranteed, that’s when I plan on making my decision –unless somebody comes in late,” he added.
Wherever he signs, he’s looking for a raise. Last season, the 25-year-old made $427,000. This summer, he’s looking for a two-year deal.
The nuggets
Dude looks like he might be John Salley’s illegitimate child.
He did do his thing for GS last year, but more people probably know him for being on the receiving end of that Amare’ highlight dunk.
Naw, he more than likely belongs to either Shawn Kemp or Jason Caffey, who have taken it upon themseleves to push the planets population to 7 billion.
Apparently Dime pays it’s writers on the # of articl;es written. I don’t think I’m alone when I say Dime should revamp and pay according to the quality, if so Aron would be owing Dime for the internet time and space.
Why you gotta hate on Aron? This is just a status update for a lower tier player, what kind of article are you expecting? No offense to Dime, but if you’re wanting Pulitzer caliber journalism, you needa look elsewhere.
He should go to Denver, seriously they need bigs and he proved to be a serviceable one. Though most remember him fro being on the Stoudamire dunk.
He should stay in Golden State. The playing system in GS is better for his style of play, plus Minnesota is just a mess.
Hey lemme say Minn is a mess. He would be nice in Denver but hes good in Golden States system. However, this is one of the nicest kids around. Hes got a good heart and hes a real person that is damn good at the sport.