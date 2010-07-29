NBA Rumor: Anthony Tolliver To Warriors Or Timberwolves

Anthony Tolliver was one of the NBA’s pleasant surprises last season. After going undrafted out of Creighton in 2007, the 6-9, 240-pound forward played for three different D-League squads and two teams overseas before really getting a shot in the NBA. But once he go there, he sure as hell made the most of it. In 44 games with the Warriors last year, Tolliver averaged 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, and is looking to translate that success into a new deal.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, Toliver said he expects to sign with either the Warriors or the Timberwolves.

“I haven’t made a decision yet,” Tolliver said, “but we’re getting there and I hope to have a decision soon. “Once they have their final (financial) figure and years guaranteed, that’s when I plan on making my decision –unless somebody comes in late,” he added.

Wherever he signs, he’s looking for a raise. Last season, the 25-year-old made $427,000. This summer, he’s looking for a two-year deal.

What do you think? Where should he go?

