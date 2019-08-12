Getty Image

Monday saw the full release of the 2019-20 NBA regular season schedule, and while fans of each team will certainly dive in to their favorite team’s 82 game schedule, from a national perspective, the biggest point of intrigue is the national TV schedule.

TNT released its 67-game schedule, which includes opening night’s Pelicans-Raptors, Lakers-Clippers double-header, and ESPN did the same for it’s full slate, including Christmas Day, ABC’s Saturday night primetime games and Sunday showcase games.

Unsurprisingly, the Lakers and Clippers feature prominently in those slots, with the Lakers appearing on ESPN and ABC 17 times this season and the Clippers having 15 appearances, but the Warriors still get the most ESPN/ABC time slots with 18 games — Houston also gets 16.

Below, you’ll find the full schedule for the ABC games followed by the full ESPN national TV slate. Among the marquee games on ESPN’s schedule are a pair of Lakers-Clippers matchups as well as a Thanksgiving eve double-header featuring Kyrie Irving’s return to Boston and Anthony Davis’ return to New Orleans.