The MAC And Big West Conference Tournaments Will Be Played Without Fans

The aggressive spread of COVID-19, aka the Coronavirus, has led to many public health officials advising against large gatherings of people, leading to cancellations or postponement of major events like Coachella, SXSW, and Ultra Music Festival. The sports world is likewise trying to determine how to proceed with games, particularly the NBA, NHL, and college basketball, which is in the midst of conference tournament season heading into March Madness.

Many leagues have implemented new media restrictions to keep people out of locker rooms and at a distance from players, but the concerns about fan safety and the ease with which the virus spreads when people are within close proximity of each other. Santa Clara County has shut down all gatherings with more than 1,000 people, meaning the San Jose Sharks will not have fans at games for the next three weeks (which only includes three home games), and others, including Ohio governor Mike DeWine have likewise issued strong recommendations that indoor events take place without spectators.

The Cavaliers are on a six-game road trip, so the impact on Ohio’s NBA team isn’t known yet, but the MAC conference tournaments are set to take place in Cleveland as are first and second round NCAA Tournament games. On Tuesday evening, not long after the governor’s announcement, MAC officials announced the games would be played behind closed doors with no fans in attendance.

The Tournaments will continue as scheduled on Wednesday, March 11th through Saturday,March 14th, however only credentialed institutional personnel, student-athlete family members, credentialed media, television and radio crews, and official team party members will be permitted for attendance for the tournaments. The MAC tournaments will be closed to the general public.

The Big West Conference likewise has declared that its tournaments will be played without spectators in Long Beach.

“The Big West Board of Directors, comprised of the chief executive officers of the nine member universities, strongly feel that this is a prudent way to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus while being sensitive to our student-athletes who have pointed towards playing in the tournament all season,” said Big West Commissioner Dennis Farrell. “Many of our institutions are developing plans to minimize the interaction of individuals on their campuses that could include the downsizing of events. “I want to thank the management teams of the Walter Pyramid and Honda Center for their understanding and assistance as the Big West worked through this extremely difficult decision.”

These announcements follow the Ivy League cancelling its tournaments in total, not even playing the games behind closed doors. The ACC, SEC, Big East, and other major conference tournaments are beginning as scheduled with fans, with media restrictions in place for locker rooms.