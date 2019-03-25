Getty Image

After four days of wall-to-wall action in the world of college basketball, only 16 teams remain in pursuit of the 2019 men’s college basketball title. Though there were some exciting match-ups along the way, “chalk” ruled opening weekend and, while that isn’t necessarily great in terms of looking back at the drama, it does set the stage for fascinating match-ups when the Sweet 16 commences on Thursday.

One of the more intriguing battles of the Round of 32 involved Duke being taken to the absolute brink by UCF, to the point where the Blue Devils have to feel exceptionally fortunate to remain alive in the tournament. Still, Coach K’s bunch remains the betting favorite at the Westgate Las Vegas, with fellow No. 1 seeds Gonzaga, Virginia and North Carolina in the next tier.