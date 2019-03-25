Duke Is Still The NCAA Tournament Betting Favorite, But Virginia’s Odds Are On The Rise

03.25.19 1 min ago

Getty Image

After four days of wall-to-wall action in the world of college basketball, only 16 teams remain in pursuit of the 2019 men’s college basketball title. Though there were some exciting match-ups along the way, “chalk” ruled opening weekend and, while that isn’t necessarily great in terms of looking back at the drama, it does set the stage for fascinating match-ups when the Sweet 16 commences on Thursday.

One of the more intriguing battles of the Round of 32 involved Duke being taken to the absolute brink by UCF, to the point where the Blue Devils have to feel exceptionally fortunate to remain alive in the tournament. Still, Coach K’s bunch remains the betting favorite at the Westgate Las Vegas, with fellow No. 1 seeds Gonzaga, Virginia and North Carolina in the next tier.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGSDUKE BLUE DEVILSNCAA Tournament
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 1 hour ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 3 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP