The 2018 NCAA Tournament provided all kinds of entertainment to the masses, from Loyola-Chicago and Sister Jean to a memorable run to the title for Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and the Villanova Wildcats. However, the 2018 “big dance” got off to a (very) rocky start, as the good folks at TBS were widely panned for major changes made to the tournament’s selection show.

Perhaps the most criticized change to the 2018 show was the choice to reveal the entire 68-team field in alphabetical order… before actually placing the teams in their brackets for the world to see. In 2019, TBS gives way to CBS as the host network for this particular program and, according to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, things are going back to the way they used to be.