2018 NCAA Tournament Watch Guide, Day 3: Buffalo Crashes The Party

Getty Image

The opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament is always bonkers and the 2018 edition has followed that model. In fact, upsets dictate that the games on Saturday and Sunday will not feature the previously-anticipated matchups and, as always, Cinderella stories are ready to be written by a few intriguing mid-major programs.

With that in mind, Saturday’s slate is, once again, jam-packed with fun and supremely interesting basketball. Our task is to comb through the schedule with something of a viewing guide for those who simply can’t afford to set up shop for approximately 12 hours of sporting goodness. Priorities are key and, well, we are here to help.

As always, let’s enjoy the basketball action together. All times listed are EST.