2018 NCAA Tournament Watch Guide, Day 3: Buffalo Crashes The Party

#NCAA Tournament
03.17.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament is always bonkers and the 2018 edition has followed that model. In fact, upsets dictate that the games on Saturday and Sunday will not feature the previously-anticipated matchups and, as always, Cinderella stories are ready to be written by a few intriguing mid-major programs.

With that in mind, Saturday’s slate is, once again, jam-packed with fun and supremely interesting basketball. Our task is to comb through the schedule with something of a viewing guide for those who simply can’t afford to set up shop for approximately 12 hours of sporting goodness. Priorities are key and, well, we are here to help.

As always, let’s enjoy the basketball action together. All times listed are EST.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGS2018 NCAA TournamentDUKE BLUE DEVILSKANSAS JAYHAWKSMICHIGAN WOLVERINESNCAA Tournament

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP