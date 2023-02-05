The Brooklyn Nets have a gigantic decision to make between now and next week’s trade deadline: Will the team honor Kyrie Irving’s request for a move, or will they keep him around with the understanding that he wants to leave at the end of the season? Reports on Friday indicated that Irving, an unrestricted free agent this summer, requested a trade after talks on a contract extension hit an impasse.

The team’s first game since Irving‘s request took place on Saturday night against the Washington Wizards at the Barclays Center. Earlier in the day, it was announced that Irving would not be able to play due to right calf soreness, but that did not stop Nets fans from expressing their feelings on his request for a move. While Irving did not attend the game, he showed up on the jumbotron in a pre-recorded video introducing the team, which led to him getting booed by the Brooklyn faithful.

There was a smattering of boos at Barclays Center when Kyrie Irving appeared on the jumbotron before tonight's game: pic.twitter.com/A5tmcoCq6q — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 4, 2023

It is unclear where Irving will get traded if the Nets decide to go down that route. According to reports, the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns are all interested in acquiring his services. The 2023 NBA trade deadline is on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. ET.