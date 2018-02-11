The Cavs’ New Players Are All Excited To Play On The Same Team As LeBron James

02.10.18 4 weeks ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

LeBron James got a whole batch of new teammates this week, and he’s taken to playing NBA 2K with them in the lineup just to get a feel for them.

That’s not going to be necessary when they finally get to play in a game with him, but for now it’s not a bad way to get used to new teammates, even if the newest Cavs players certainly know all about James. In fact, Rodney Hood and George Hill both had plenty to say about the Cavs’ franchise player.

Hill spoke to Cleveland.com on Saturday and said the team is still LeBron’s, and his new teammates are there to support him.

