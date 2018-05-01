ESPN’s Ryen Russillo Reports That Paul George Is ‘Gone’ This Offseason

05.01.18

Since the beginning of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have operated under the notion that Paul George might simply be on loan for the year. That was a chance they were willing to take last summer when they traded what they believed at the time to be spare parts (Hi, Victor Oladipo) in hopes they could convince George to eschew his dream of playing for his hometown Lakers and sign with OKC for the long-term.

A big part of their pitch was always going to be a certain degree of postseason success (remember when Russell Westbrook pointed to an NBA title as the only pitch he’d need?). But now after a quick first-round exit, his future with the Thunder has never been more uncertain.

He was understandably circumspect about it during his press conference after their Game 6 loss and again during his exit interview, but according to a new report, the All-Star forward is already out the door.

