Getty Image

You know this story already; you’ve heard it before. Someone works their butt off and makes themselves incredibly valuable to their employer. But their company is growing and trying to become more successful in an incredibly competitive environment, so this over-achieving employee agrees to a salary that is far below the value commensurate with their worth. They bring a ton of stuff to the table, but they’re never properly rewarded for all that they do. Except, the star employee doesn’t really care because they’ve been assured they’ll be compensated properly when the time is right.

When the time is right, the employee has given so much of themselves to the company, they’re no longer as valuable to them as before, and the employer uses this advantage as an excuse to continue paying the employee below what they’ve earned, ignoring the back pay they were owed by taking the discount earlier in their career when they could have left to go elsewhere for a lot more money. The employer can get away with this because their star employee has already lowered their market value by performing the back-breaking work — at a substantial bargain — for the employer.

So, because this person was and is loyal, almost to a fault, they’re taken advantage of. It happens all the time in business, where the phrase “It’s just good business,” is just a catchall for screwing someone out of money they deserve based off the work they’ve done.

That’s what happened with Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat, and it should be sickening to behold if you’re a Heat fan. The single biggest name in franchise history informed the Heat on Wednesday night that he would be accepting a two-year, $47.5 million offer to go play for his hometown Chicago Bulls.

Some Bulls fans are already maligning the move and talking about how their new backcourt of Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade can’t hit three-pointers, a key component of coach Fred Hoiberg’s space-and-pace offense. But that’s not important for the purposes of this piece. We’re talking about Heat president and general manager, Pat Riley, and what he did to his former employee, one Dwyane Tyrone Wade Jr.