You know this story already; you’ve heard it before. Someone works their butt off and makes themselves incredibly valuable to their employer. But their company is growing and trying to become more successful in an incredibly competitive environment, so this over-achieving employee agrees to a salary that is far below the value commensurate with their worth. They bring a ton of stuff to the table, but they’re never properly rewarded for all that they do. Except, the star employee doesn’t really care because they’ve been assured they’ll be compensated properly when the time is right.
When the time is right, the employee has given so much of themselves to the company, they’re no longer as valuable to them as before, and the employer uses this advantage as an excuse to continue paying the employee below what they’ve earned, ignoring the back pay they were owed by taking the discount earlier in their career when they could have left to go elsewhere for a lot more money. The employer can get away with this because their star employee has already lowered their market value by performing the back-breaking work — at a substantial bargain — for the employer.
So, because this person was and is loyal, almost to a fault, they’re taken advantage of. It happens all the time in business, where the phrase “It’s just good business,” is just a catchall for screwing someone out of money they deserve based off the work they’ve done.
That’s what happened with Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat, and it should be sickening to behold if you’re a Heat fan. The single biggest name in franchise history informed the Heat on Wednesday night that he would be accepting a two-year, $47.5 million offer to go play for his hometown Chicago Bulls.
Some Bulls fans are already maligning the move and talking about how their new backcourt of Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade can’t hit three-pointers, a key component of coach Fred Hoiberg’s space-and-pace offense. But that’s not important for the purposes of this piece. We’re talking about Heat president and general manager, Pat Riley, and what he did to his former employee, one Dwyane Tyrone Wade Jr.
It’s hard to argue being “underpaid” when you’re making millions shooting a basketball. I understand his relative value monetarily comparatively speaking to other players but sheesh…
It really isn’t..not when Evan Turner gets 4 yrs, 75 mil.
Put yourself in his shoes dude
Don’t spend another man’s money.
This is why I take such umbrage with the idea that Riley is this amazing GM. Dude got lucky. He didn’t recruit Bron and Bosh, Wade did. He is absolutely that guy who is continually in the right place at the right time.
But did he screw up the situation. An Article on SBNation laid out how Riley was not really willing to move much on giving D-Wade the money he forewent in years past as he did not want to tie money to an aging superstar (which would add a good dose of clarity to the tweet from Skolnick). This would make sense as Heat have more money for upcoming FA class and deep draft.
Yeah, this gives them more flexibility for next offseason. I’m sure FAs can’t wait to sign up and play with Whiteside and Dragic. Ask the Lakers how well flexibility and a weak roster attract meetings with these guys. Wade was their best recruiter and he’s gone. How many big time free agents did they attract before he came onto the scene?
Also, the SBNation spin of “This is what Riley wanted because he’s never been left flat footed”. Yup, except…yanno…when LeBron bailed and left Riles completely flat footed.
The article did mention LeBron’s departure as the only time being genuinely caught off guard. As for Wade’s recruiting ability, at this stage what marquee elite player looking to win believes teaming up with Wade at this stage in his career is a great prospect? I will argue that at this point given the global nature of game, top players are looking to maximize the best situation that allows them to win while trying to recoup as much in salary they can in such situations….
@JohnQ2Boogie – I think they have a better chance of recruitment with him than without him. Dude has relationships with a lot of the top tier FAs next offseason. And as a FA, how does it look when the guy who brought you 3 championships and is your greatest player was lowballed and pushed out?
Look, money talks and yeah, they’re not gonna turn Miami down if they’re offering far and away the most, guys will sign. But if things are close between them and what other franchises are offering? These can be tie breakers.
I mean, look at this offseason as a prime example and them going after Durant. They won’t be the only team with cap space moving forward.
What the hell dude, no one will give a shit about Wade being a Bull. He is absolutely going into the Hall of Fame as a Heat
I know what everyone else knows via different tweets and articles. I’m pro-player…get what you can while you can. There is no loyalty in sports only the bottom line. Le Batard has a great piece on ESPN that puts some nuance into the whole situation. He’s plugged in. But my take is Pat Riley talks about family family family and they treated Wade like a step-child. That’s why I do not get mad when players leave for better situations in their mind. One last thing Pat Riley is given credit as the architect of the Miami Big 3, but Wade was the catalyst for that trio per reports.
The way they treated Bosh this year didn’t seem to help them with Wade either. Add that to the vitriol directed towards LeBron two years ago and Dwayne has seen his Heat “family” be really shitty to two men he considers real family.
@Uncle Phil and Riles disgust with Wade and Bron’s off the court relationship. Per reports he didn’t like and wanted Wade to nix it…of course Wade said…nah.
Riley got exactly what he wanted. There are articles all over now beyond the one the posters above mentioned that make it clear. There was an article on uproxx originally trying to make Wade out to be the fool and now its Riley trying to be painted that way but both made out well in the end. The only patsy in this whole situation is the organization that will pay D.Wade 47.5 million over the next 2 years.
I love Wade – with the exception of Kobe he is the most cutthroat player since Jordan but he just isn’t worth that or even what the Heat had on the table. I think Riley and Wade both know that and what is best for Miami.
The idea that Wade would go into the HOF in anything but a Heat jersey is laughable.
Actually the blame should be on Wade. Think about it this way, he took less to help ensure he would play on loaded teams. His choice to sacrifice for the glory of championships. Now his market value is down, because he just cannot deliver value that his contract would stipulate. Honestly, this is the free market in action. If Wade wanted to finish his contract in Miami, he would have signed over 4 years and just retired after 2.
Wade has sponsorship deals that will last him well past his playing days, so honestly, this just screams of a self-centered star player expecting the world to bend to his wishes.