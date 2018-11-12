Getty Image

Paul George and Carmelo Anthony were two major acquisitions the Oklahoma City Thunder brought in to help Russell Westbrook try to win a title. Only one of those moves, however, really worked out. Westbrook averaged another triple-double for an entire season, and George became beloved by Thunder fans for some big shots and huge performances.

Anthony, however, struggled to find a footing in the Thunder’s system and it seemed inevitable that he would be bought out. George remained in Oklahoma City and re-signed as a free agent, while Anthony found his way to the Houston Rockets. But things haven’t worked out there, either, and it seems like his time as a Rocket is already over.

George was asked about his former teammate on Monday and defended him, claiming that Houston’s problems have “nothing to do with Melo” and echoed the statements that LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have said about Anthony in recent days.