Nike

It’s been a big month for Oklahoma City Thunder superstars getting the latest in their line of signature sneakers. Back on New Year’s Day, Jordan held an event to announce the debut of Russell Westbrook’s latest kicks, the Why Not? Zer0.2. Now, Paul George is using the Thunder’s game against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night to debut the latest in his line from Nike.

The company announced the PG3 is finally here, with the first colorway paying homage to a NASA building in George’s hometown of Palmdale, Calif. The news came to us via a video that dropped on the Nike Basketball Twitter account, featuring George taking flight with a bunch of references to space exploration.