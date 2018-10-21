Someone In Rajon Rondo’s Family Allegedly Confronted Chris Paul’s Wife After Their Fight

10.21.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The end of the Lakers and Rockets matchup on Saturday night in Los Angeles felt much more like a key playoff game than the second game of the season. The two teams were battling in a one-point contest late when things got chippy after Brandon Ingram was called for a foul on James Harden.

Ingram shoved Harden and then got in the face of an official before being pulled away. In the meantime, Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo found themselves face-to-face, where Rondo may or may not have spit on Paul, who then shoved Rondo’s face leading to a left hook from Rondo connecting and Paul answering with a punch of his own — followed by a haymaker from Ingram running in. It was … a lot.

The melee will almost assuredly lead to suspensions for the three major players involved, all of whom were ejected from the game. However, the altercation didn’t stop there and apparently wasn’t reserved for just the players. According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle and Shams Charania of The Athletic, a member of Rondo’s family confronted Paul’s wife, Jada, in the stands after the incident.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulHouston RocketsLA LAKERSRAJON RONDO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP