Getty Image

The end of the Lakers and Rockets matchup on Saturday night in Los Angeles felt much more like a key playoff game than the second game of the season. The two teams were battling in a one-point contest late when things got chippy after Brandon Ingram was called for a foul on James Harden.

Ingram shoved Harden and then got in the face of an official before being pulled away. In the meantime, Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo found themselves face-to-face, where Rondo may or may not have spit on Paul, who then shoved Rondo’s face leading to a left hook from Rondo connecting and Paul answering with a punch of his own — followed by a haymaker from Ingram running in. It was … a lot.

The melee will almost assuredly lead to suspensions for the three major players involved, all of whom were ejected from the game. However, the altercation didn’t stop there and apparently wasn’t reserved for just the players. According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle and Shams Charania of The Athletic, a member of Rondo’s family confronted Paul’s wife, Jada, in the stands after the incident.