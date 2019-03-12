Raymond Felton Defended Russell Westbrook, Saying He Takes Abuse From Fans ‘Pretty Much Every Game’

Teammates of Russell Westbrook want to make it clear — the former NBA MVP and point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder is the constant target of abuse like he took on Monday night in Utah during a game against the Jazz.

Westbrook was at the center of an ugly incident in which the Thunder star lashed out at a Jazz fan who he claimed to say hurtful things. The fan denied that in an interview after the incident, but Patrick Patterson backed up his teammate after the game. Westbrook also explained why he lashed out at the fans, explaining that he’d do it again.

And another Thunder teammate, Raymond Felton, knew verbatim what Westbrook and Patterson claimed the fan said. After the game, Felton called it “not right” that the fan was allowed to say things like “to get down on my knees like you’re used to.”

