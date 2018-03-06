Getty Image

Reggie Jackson has missed the last 31 games with a sprained right ankle, and based on reports out of Pistons practice on Tuesday, don’t expect him back in the lineup for Detroit anytime soon.

The Detroit Pistons guard has been sidelined since December, and it’s been a long road to recovery for his severely sprained ankle. Jackson was back on the court Tuesday as the Pistons prepared to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road, but as Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press writes, he’s still got a long way to go to getting back into an NBA game.

Jackson was back to playing basketball, but it wasn’t 5-on-5 or even 3-on-3. He was playing 1-on-1 it wasn’t even getting runs in with anyone on the Pistons roster. It was against the team’s video coordinator, Jordan Brink, and he was having some difficulty getting much burst due to that ankle.