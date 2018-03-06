Reggie Jackson’s Next Hurdle In Rehab Is Playing 1-On-1 Against The Pistons’ Video Coordinator

03.06.18 4 days ago

Getty Image

Reggie Jackson has missed the last 31 games with a sprained right ankle, and based on reports out of Pistons practice on Tuesday, don’t expect him back in the lineup for Detroit anytime soon.

The Detroit Pistons guard has been sidelined since December, and it’s been a long road to recovery for his severely sprained ankle. Jackson was back on the court Tuesday as the Pistons prepared to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road, but as Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press writes, he’s still got a long way to go to getting back into an NBA game.

Jackson was back to playing basketball, but it wasn’t 5-on-5 or even 3-on-3. He was playing 1-on-1 it wasn’t even getting runs in with anyone on the Pistons roster. It was against the team’s video coordinator, Jordan Brink, and he was having some difficulty getting much burst due to that ankle.

Around The Web

TAGSDETROIT PISTONSREGGIE JACKSON

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP