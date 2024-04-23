Reggie Miller Had A Flashback Watching The Crazy Knicks-Sixers Finish

The New York Knicks entered the final 30 seconds of Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers trailing by five and with little in the way of positive momentum on offense. However, as has happened in Madison Square Garden before, lightning struck in the form of a chaotic, controversial sequence that saw the Knicks hit two threes in succession to take a 1-point lead.

DIVINCENZO AND BRUNSON DRILL BACK-TO-BACK 3'S AND THE KNICKS TAKE THE LEAD! 🔥 13.1 REMAINING IN GAME 2 ON TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/x0PwLjhsbw — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2024

We’ve seen a big three followed by a shaky inbounds play (involving some controversial contact) swing a game in that building before, but arguably the most famous time it happened came when the Knicks were on the losing end of Reggie Miller’s legendary 8 points in 9 seconds. This time around, it was New York scoring 8 points in 27 seconds, which isn’t quite as catchy, but was just as gut-wrenching for the other team.

Miller was watching the finish in New York at the broadcast table in Denver with Kevin Harlan and Jamal Crawford, getting ready to call the second game of TNT’s double-header between the Lakers and Nuggets (that saw a wild finish of its own). When I asked him about it, Miller roared with laughter and admitted that he found himself having a flashback while watching it all unfold.

“I will say this, my palms were a little sweaty,” Miller told DIME Tuesday morning over the phone. “Because we had the game on at our broadcast table, because we were obviously getting ready to come on the air in a matter of seconds. So we had the game on to see what was going to happen. And I’ve got to admit, my palms were sweaty. Yes, I did have a flashback.”

Very few people have firsthand experience in a moment like that, and as such, there was no one better to walk me through what he saw and how the Sixers could have and should have avoided it all after Brunson’s three.

“It is why I always tell people, and it’s a cautionary tale, this is why you play 48 minutes. Not 47:00, not 46:50, not 47:30. It’s why you play 48 full minutes, because anything is possible,” Miller said. “And I knew once Brunson hit the three to cut it to two. There were so many mistakes that Philadelphia made down the stretch. Number one, and I’m surprised, too, with Nick Nurse, a championship coach, and Kyle Lowry, a championship type player. Immediately it should have been a timeout. Number one, timeout, advance the ball, then you’re never in that situation. You have Kyle Lowry, one of the most sure-handed players in our game should have known that, but Nick Nurse should have really called it from the sideline. [Ed. Note: Nurse insists he tried, but video showed he pumpfaked a timeout before the inbound, then tried calling it after when Maxey was in trouble.]

“And then, once the ball is in, right? [The Knicks] don’t need a three, but you still gotta guard the three-point line. And, on top of that, offensive rebound. You know what it kind of reminded me of? The San Antonio-Miami game in the Finals where Ray [Allen] hit the three off the offensive rebound. That’s what it kind of reminded me of as well. Again, why you play 48 full minutes. And it’s thrilling to be in that situation.”