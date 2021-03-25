After weeks of rumors and pretty public negotiations, Aaron Gordon has finally been traded, as the Orlando Magic dealt the seven-year pro to the Denver Nuggets for Gary Harris, rookie RJ Hampton and a first-round pick. Magic swingman Gary Clark is also headed to Denver in the deal.

Gary Harris, RJ Hampton and a first-round pick to the Magic for Aaron Gordon, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/VWMUVCokeS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Orlando is including Gary Clark in the deal too, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Denver is trading its a protected 2025 first-round pick in the deal, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Gordon has been a mainstay in the NBA rumor mill for years, and this trade finally ends the partnership between he and the Magic. Earlier this week, Gordon reportedly asked the Orlando front office for a trade, and told reporters “there’s been times when I’ve expressed my frustration to management.”

After signing a team-friendly second contract, Gordon has seen his name pop up in trade rumors for years. This year is one of his best, especially on the offensive end, with a career-best 38 percent shooting from deep and a career-high in free throw rate.

Since losing Jerami Grant in free agency, the Nuggets have sorely lacked consistent defensive energy next to MVP candidate Nikola Jokic in the frontcourt, as 35-year-old Paul Millsap bares a smaller load and with free agent signing JaMychal Green playing more of a backup center role.

That led star guard Jamal Murray to publicly say that the Nuggets needed a rim protector earlier this season, and likely also was the impetus behind Denver’s trade for JaVale McGee earlier on deadline day. In Gordon, they get a fierce individual and team defender who should give them an option against the murderer’s row of wing scorers they could face in the Western Conference playoffs, from LeBron James to Kawhi Leonard to Luka Doncic.