James Harden was not arrested during a run-in with police officers in Paris on Thursday, according to ESPN. Harden is in Paris for fashion week, and according to videos that have emerged from the event, one person with whom he’s been traveling, Lil Baby, was among those taken in by the authorities for marijuana possession.

One video showed Harden in communication with the authorities, expressing that he did not understand something that was happening.

Bravo à la police française 🤦🏾‍♂️ des incompétents… même pas capable de reconnaître James HARDEN pic.twitter.com/YLAeBFdaXk — cateregardeap (@TiSoldier971) July 8, 2021

Additional footage showed Lil Baby inside of a police vehicle with Harden nearby.

Footage of Lil Baby being detained by French police for weed. pic.twitter.com/AuqBCBL2PD — Rap Alert (@rapalert3) July 8, 2021

ESPN managed to get some more details, and while Harden was “briefly detained,” he was never taken into custody. The report indicates that Harden was not with the group when 20 grams of marijuana was found in their car, but when it was evident that something was going down between Lil Baby’s group and the authorities, “Harden was apparently nearby and tried to intervene and was briefly detained, but was let go.”

TMZ went on to report that Harden “did not break any laws and was allowed to go about his day.” There is no word on who else was arrested alongside Lil Baby, but reports say that two others were taken in alongside of him.